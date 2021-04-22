Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.22.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NOV by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

