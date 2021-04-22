Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Hold

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

NYSE:CLS opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,608,000 after acquiring an additional 891,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 423,179 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,322,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 310,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,702,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

