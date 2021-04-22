Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Hold

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CUTR opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. Cutera has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cutera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Cutera by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 363,994 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 193,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

