Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Hold

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. 322,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.