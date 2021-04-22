Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to Hold

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNVGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of LNVGY opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.