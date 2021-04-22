Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Hold

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MANT. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

ManTech International stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

