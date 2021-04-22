Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MonotaRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of MonotaRO from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

MONOY opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

