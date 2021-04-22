Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Hold

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. Safehold has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 7.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

