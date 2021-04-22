Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Hold

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $736.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353 over the last 90 days. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Tellurian by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tellurian by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

