Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to Hold

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $295.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, the company is committed toward reducing its operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community. The company has made significant investments in inventory to reduce lead times, meet increasing demand and support the expanding customer base. However, supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including higher shipping costs, are significant headwinds. Ubiquiti is susceptible to geopolitical instability due to diverse scale of operations. Higher operating costs for continued research and development activities for products with high technological obsolescence strain its margins.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

UI stock opened at $279.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.61. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

