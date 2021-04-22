Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

NYSE BBAR opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.