Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HLNE. UBS Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $89.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.