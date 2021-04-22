Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to “Buy”

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $23,573,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

