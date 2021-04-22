Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) to “Buy”

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist increased their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NGMS stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

