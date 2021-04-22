Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $154.23. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 974,500 shares of company stock worth $119,853,006. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

