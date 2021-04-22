Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells $2,497,600.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZLAB opened at $157.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.43. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.95.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

