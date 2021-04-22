Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €117.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €100.12 ($117.79).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €88.64 ($104.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.70. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

