Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard Sells 1,007 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15.

Zendesk stock opened at $144.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.58.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

