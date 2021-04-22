Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 289,315 shares.The stock last traded at $54.58 and had previously closed at $51.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at $75,719,292.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $171,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at $45,884,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,542 shares of company stock worth $5,906,013.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.