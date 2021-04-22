ZENZO Trading Down 28.1% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $3,325.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00066229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00048059 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.00327202 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000534 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00028180 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003383 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

