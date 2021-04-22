ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $31.50

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $30.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 10,637 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.