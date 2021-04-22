Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

