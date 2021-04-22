ZKSwap (ZKS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36.28 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00004771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $516.66 million and approximately $36.28 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00064422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00269728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.06 or 0.01066670 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00674322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,137.76 or 1.00526196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

