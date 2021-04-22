Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.93.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.12. 1,053,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,029. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.18.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,453. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 55.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 37.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

