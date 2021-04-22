Zuora (ZUO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) in the last few weeks:
- 4/19/2021 – Zuora had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Zuora is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Zuora had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 4/13/2021 – Zuora had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Zuora is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Zuora had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $17.00.
NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,594. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.20.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.
