Zuora (ZUO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2021 – Zuora had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Zuora is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Zuora had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/24/2021 – Zuora had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $17.00.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,594. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $66,225.60. Insiders sold a total of 116,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

