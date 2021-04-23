$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Interface reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Interface stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 192,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,132. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $737.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 105,123 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interface by 120.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 99,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.