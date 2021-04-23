-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.08). Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 2,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

