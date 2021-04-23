-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.03). Murphy Oil reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 43,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,063. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

