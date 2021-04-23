$0.18 EPS Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QNST. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 352,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,407.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $44,847.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,727.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,460 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $159,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.