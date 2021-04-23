$0.23 EPS Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 60,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.56. 5,137,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.