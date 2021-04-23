-$0.32 EPS Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 79,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 69,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 56,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.