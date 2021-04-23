$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

MTDR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 36,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,178. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.