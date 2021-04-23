$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.43. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $180,110.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,511 shares in the company, valued at $38,671,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,278 shares of company stock worth $1,426,076. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,997 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,541,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,617,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,046. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

