$0.45 EPS Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.