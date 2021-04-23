$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 186,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,415,009. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.