$0.64 EPS Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $87.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,504,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Baxter International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

