$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.87. CBRE Group posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,124,000 after buying an additional 208,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 122,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,601. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

