-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,262.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after buying an additional 2,315,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,642,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 1,088,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after buying an additional 562,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

