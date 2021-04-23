$1.01 EPS Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 274.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,020. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after purchasing an additional 244,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 217,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.