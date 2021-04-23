$1.41 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce sales of $1.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $1.10 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $11.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $181.50 million, with estimates ranging from $60.11 million to $256.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

