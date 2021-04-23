$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

ABM Industries stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,647.68 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

