$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Hologic posted sales of $756.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.87.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hologic by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Hologic by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,116. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

