$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $473.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 246.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $8.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $15,112,600 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 737,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,732,000 after acquiring an additional 390,389 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.64. 70,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,355. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.59. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

