$1.82 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $194.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $195.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.04 and its 200 day moving average is $171.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

