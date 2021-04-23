$1.82 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $194.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $195.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.04 and its 200 day moving average is $171.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.