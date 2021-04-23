1,062 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.21. 4,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,992. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

