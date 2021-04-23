$120.73 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce sales of $120.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.35 million to $122.11 million. ATN International reported sales of $110.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $558.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.63 million to $612.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $736.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $48.95. 33,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,799. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. ATN International has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $778.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -618.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ATN International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ATN International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ATN International by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ATN International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

