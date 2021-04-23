12,000 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,725. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

