1,250 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.72.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.