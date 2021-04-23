1,320 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Five Below by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Five Below by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE opened at $194.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.96. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

