138,875 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 138,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,646,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

